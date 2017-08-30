One of the biggest World Cup qualifiers of the international break takes place between Japan and Australia on Thursday, August 31. A win for Japan, who have played in all the previous five World Cup tournaments, assures them a direct qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Japan, playing at home, are definitely fancying their chances owing to past records, which state that the Samurai Blue have never lost to the Socceroos on home soil.

Australia, who won the 2015 Asian Cup, nevertheless, look very much up for the challenge.

It's a battle among Australia, Japan and Saudi Arabia in the race to seal automatic qualification to the football World Cup in Russia next year. Here's how Group B of the FIFA World Cup qualification - AFC third round, has shaped up:

Ranking Country Points Matches left Goal difference 1 Japan 17 2 +9 2 Saudi Arabia 16 1 +6 3 Australia 16 2 +6

Only the top two sides seal direct qualification to the football world cup next year.

Here are the scenarios from Thursday's all-important match

If Japan win against Australia

The Samurai Blue move to 20 points and achieve success in qualifying to yet another FIFA World Cup. If this happens, Australia faces a tricky test in their final game against the eliminated Thailand, with plenty of mathematical calculations up for grabs.

If Australia win against Japan

Practically, the Socceroos still don't seal direct qualification, but going by recent results, they might just seal the berth on September 5 after another win over Thailand, which they are being tipped to. There is also the mouthwatering Japan and Saudi Arabia match on September 5, the outcome of which could also decide Australia's fate.

If Japan vs Australia results in a draw

Japan needs to win or record at least a draw against Saudi Arabia next week to seal automatic qualification, while Australia has to focus on nothing but only a win against Thailand.

Key players available for Thursday's match

Japan: Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund), Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City), Keisuke Honda (CF Pachuca)

Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund), Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City), Keisuke Honda (CF Pachuca) Australia: Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield), Tom Rogic (Celtic), Tim Cahill (Melbourne City)

Match schedule: Japan vs Australia

Date: August 31

Time: 7:35 pm local time (4:05 pm IST, 8:35 pm AEST)

Venue: Saitama Stadium, Japan

Where to watch live

INDIA: No broadcast

AUSTRALIA: TV - Fox Sports 501. Live stream - Foxtel Now

JAPAN: TV - NHK Japan.

SAUDI ARABIA: TV - beIN Sports Arabia 4 HD/11 HD