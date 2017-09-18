Days after featuring in another pulsating final -- Korea Open -- against arch-rival Nozomi Okuhara, India's PV Sindhu will be in action in Tokyo as Superseries action resumes at Japan Open, starting Tuesday, September 19.

Sindhu, who led India's campaign alone at the Korea Open last week, will be joined by world number 12 Saina Nehwal and in-form Men's singles shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, both of whom missed action in Seoul due to minor injuries.

Sindhu, Saina drawn in blockbuster half

The second half of the Women's singles draw features reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin, world champion Okuhara, world number two Akane Yamaguchi along with Sindhu and Saina.

Sindhu vs Okuhara again?

Fourth seed Sindhu will open her campaign against lower-ranked Japanese shuttler Minatsu Mitani, whom she defeated in Korea last week, in the first round.

The Rio Olympic silver medallist could take on former champion Okuhara, who will be the local favourite, for the third time in less than a month as the two shuttlers are expected to meet as early as in the second round.

On the other hand, Saina, who clinched a bronze medal at last month's World Championships, will look to continue her good run in Tokyo. The unseeded shuttler takes on 19-year-old Thailand shuttler Pornpawee Chochuwong in what will be a tricky opening encounter.

Saina second-round opponent might be Marin, against whom she enjoys a 4-3 record. The Indian shuttler needs to be at her best as the Spaniard will be hoping to get back to her best following a disappointing run at the world meet.

Given the recent form of Saina and Sindhu, an all-Indian semi-final can also be not ruled out.

How to watch matches live on TV, online

Strong Indian contingent in Men's singles field

On the other hand, Srikanth, India's only seeded Men's singles player, will open his campaign against China's world number 10 Tian Houwei, against whom he has managed only one win in six meetings.

Singapore Open winner Sai Praneeth opens his campaign against a qualifier on Wednesday, September 19 whereas in-form Sameer Verma also faces a qualifier.

HS Prannoy will face fourth Denmark's Anders Anotonsen in the first round whereas Sourabh Verma faces two-time Olympic champion, Lin Dan.

Defending champion Lee Chong Wei, who is seeded fifth, also makes a comeback after his shocking first-round exit at last month's world meet.

