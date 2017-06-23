Consul General of Japan Takayuki Kitagawa on Friday proposed to the Karnataka government to facilitate the establishment of a full-fledged Tourism Information Office in Tokyo to promote tourism among young Japanese who would like to visit the state.

Delivering the Guest of Honour address at the Invest Japan Seminar on Tourism and Allied Sectors jointly organised by Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce and JETRO, Kitagawa said that the Japanese government has already initiated talks with the Karnataka government to establish a Tourism Info Centre in Tokyo and they are eagerly waiting for the consent after all diplomatic protocols are put in place.

Kitagawa revealed that many young Japanese women are keen to learn about Ayurveda. He said that if a tourism office is established in Japan, it will greatly benefit young Japanese women to visit Bengaluru and avail Ayurveda treatment as well as learn it.

In jest, he added: "If young Japanese women visit Bangalore, obviously they will also be accompanied by young men and if possible even elderly population. It is a win-win situation for both Japan and Karnataka as far tourism is concerned".

Kitagawa proposed that if Jungle Resorts and Lodges are comfortable, a Japanese Tourist Centre can be established in their office, which can promote Karnataka tourism among Japanese tourists.

As far as setting up of industrial bases in Japan, Kitagawa proposed that companies keen to establish business enterprises in Japan can form a common banner under the Karnataka Business Association so that it will be easier to set up companies in Japan. "I propose companies interested to set up businesses can approach Japan under a common banner so that it will be easy to get necessary approvals and other concessions to establish a company in Japan," he said.

Later Kazuya Nakajo, the Chief Director-General of JETRO India, delivered the keynote speech and highlighted the facts that how the Japanese government is pro-actively bringing in many policy-based changes to make the business climate congenial for overseas companies.

Takano, the Executive Director of Japan National Tourism Organization, highlighted that how Japan as a country has many attractive destinations and introduced various policy level initiatives introduced by Japanese Government to attract more overseas tourists to Japan.

He projected that with initiatives like easing of visa rules, the tourist footfall to Japan from India would increase manifold in the coming years from the existing 1.23 lakh visitors annually.

Thyagu Valliappa, President, BCIC delivering his welcome address, said that there are a lot of similarities between India and Japan both in terms of culture and business as well. "As far as tourism is concerned, there is a huge potential and scope to increase tourist inflows from both the countries which is right now very minuscule," he said.

Over 100 industry heads related to tourism and allied sectors participated in the breakfast session.