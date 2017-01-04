A jealous husband in Japan punished his wife for almost two decades by not talking to her because he was jealous of the attention she paid to their children. The couple talked 20 years later after their children intervened.

The husband, Otou Katayama, would reportedly only nod or grunt to whatever Yumi had to say. They have three children who are all grown up now.

Their 18-year-old son wrote to Hokkaido TV show asking them to help them repair his parents's relationship as he had never heard them having a conversation.

A meeting was arranged for the couple in a park where they had their first date while their children looked on.

"Somehow it's been a while since we talked," said Katayama, from Nara, in southern Japan, according to a Daily Mail report. "You were so concerned about the kids. Yumi, up until now, you have endured a lot of hardship. I want you to know I'm grateful for everything."

He said he was envious of the attention she gave the children.

"I was kind of... jealous. I was sulking about it. There's no going back now I guess."