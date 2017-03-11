- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
-
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Japan commemorates 6th anniversary of Fukushima disaster
Japan has remembered the victims of the Fukushima disaster of six years ago. On 11 March 2011, an earthquake and tsunami triggered a nuclear crisis. The tsunami killed more than 15,000 people.Bells rang to mark the moment of the disastrous event. Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, Imperial Prince Fumihito and Princess Kiko attended the ceremony.
Most popular