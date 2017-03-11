Japan commemorates 6th anniversary of Fukushima disaster

  • March 11, 2017 22:12 IST
    By Reuters
Japan commemorates 6th anniversary of Fukushima disaster Close
Japan has remembered the victims of the Fukushima disaster of six years ago. On 11 March 2011, an earthquake and tsunami triggered a nuclear crisis. The tsunami killed more than 15,000 people.Bells rang to mark the moment of the disastrous event. Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, Imperial Prince Fumihito and Princess Kiko attended the ceremony.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch children gatecrash BBC News interview
Most popular