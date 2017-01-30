Car and two-wheeler companies will start reporting their January volume sales from February 1, 2017, the day the Modi government is slated to present its fourth budget (Budget 2017).

The data will be crucial to gauge the impact of demonetisation on domestic car sales after the weak numbers reported for December 2016, marking the sharpest slide in 16 years.

The data is likely to be mixed for the four segments — cars, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles (CVs) and tractors -- brokerage Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said in its preview on Monday.

"Automobile sales in January 2017 are likely to be a mixed bag as two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) may report weak sales while and tractor OEMs are likely to perform better. Some passenger car OEMs like Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) and Tata Motors are expected to post good numbers," Nirmal Bang analysts Gaurant Dadwal and Vivek Sarin wrote in their note.

In the two-wheeler space, the weakness is likely to persist and reflect in the numbers, especially for Hero Motocorp that is expected to post double-digit fall, YoY. Others such as Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co are also likely to report a fall, though at a lesser clip, according to the analysts.

CV manufacturers are likely to post growth on a sequential basis (MoM) though there could be fall on year-on-year (YoY) basis "on the back of pre-purchases."

Sales this month are expected to get a boost on account of a significant factor, according to the analysts. "January, being a model change year, usually witnesses higher despatches from OEMs after lower despatches in December because of year-end consideration and plant shutdowns," they wrote.

The BSE Auto index was trading 0.63% lower at around 1.25 pm while the Sensex was down 17 points at 27,870. MSIL shares were trading flat at Rs 5,920 apiece, Tata Motors was down 1.73% to Rs 536, Hero Motocorp was flat at Rs 3,204 and Bajaj Auto was down 0.88% to Rs 2,828.

Here are the highlights of the Nirmal Bang preview and the projected volume sales: