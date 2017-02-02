Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), Hyundai, Ford Motors and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) had reasons to cheer last month. On an overall basis, MSIL January 2017 car sales grew 27.1 percent, Ford India reported 11 percent rise, Hyundai sales rose 17.2 percent, TKM registered 21.6 percent growth, Nissan saw a 62 percent spurt in volumes and Tata Motors reported 21 percent growth.

Read: Domestic car sales in December 2016

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL)

India's largest car maker by sales reported 25.9 percent growth in domestic car sales at 133,934 units in January 2017 as against 106,383 cars sold in January 2016. Exports rose 44.8 percent to 10,462 units, taking the total volume sales to 144,396 cars.

The company's models include Vitara Brezza, Alto, WagonR, Baleno, Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross and Ciaz.

Hyundai Motor India

The Indian arm of Korean car maker Hyundai's domestic car sales rose 10.2 percent to 42,017 units while exports spurted 58 percent to 9,817 units in January 2017, taking the overall volume sales to 51,834 units, up 17.19 percent from 44,230 cars in January 2016.

"Year 2017 looks promising with entire industry optimistically looking forward for a positive growth. Hyundai has shown all model growth of 17.2% on account of good performance by super performer brands Grand i10, Elite i20," Rakesh Srivastava, Sr. Vice President - Sales & Marketing of Hyundai Motor India, said in a statement.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM)

The Indian joint venture of Japanese car maker Toyota sold 11,252 cars, including 10,336 units in the domestic market, a growth of 21.6 percent in comparison to January domestic sales of 8,511 in January 2016.

"Three months into demonetisation and we can slowly see that the market is reviving with increased footfalls and customer enquiries. In fact, even with demonetisation in effect, we have still managed to record a 17 percent growth in sales in the last three months when compared to the same period last year," N. Raja, Director & Sr. Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said in a statement.

The company's models include Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Etios.

Ford India

The Indian subsidiary of Ford Motors sold 7,995 units in the domestic market and exported 6,264 cars in January 2017, translating into cumulative sales of 14,2589 cars, up from 12,834 in January 2016.

Nissan

Nissan Motor India sold 4,346 units in the domestic market in January 2017 as against 2,668 units sold in January 2016. The company along with Datsun, the low-cost brand of the Japanese carmaker, recorded 63 percent year-on-year growth, led by the redi-GO hatchback in India.

Honda Cars India

The Japanese car maker's India arm sold 15,592 cars in January 2017 in the domestic market as against 17,135 units sold in January 2016, a fall of 9 percent. Exports remained flat at 982 cars.

Honda Cars India's models sold in India include Brio, Jazz, Amaze, CR-V and City.

Tata Motors

The Tata Group company's domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 21 percent to 12,907 units in January 2017.

On Thursday at around 3.20 pm, Tata Motors shares were down 1.94 percent to Rs 531.20 apiece while MSIL shares were flat at Rs 6,148 apiece on the BSE.