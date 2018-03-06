Since February 24, Boney Kapoor's family has been inconsolable after Sridevi's untimely death in Dubai due to accidental drowning.

While everyone was busy speculating the cause of death, Boney Kapoor's kids Anshula and Arjun Kapoor have been pillars of strength to their father in this crisis.

After Anshula blasted a few trolls on Instagram and defended her step-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, the Dhadak actress started following her on social media after a few hours. While Janhvi doesn't follow Arjun yet, but this seems to be a healthy beginning.

Boney Kapoor in his letter wrote: "I am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillars of strength for myself, Khushi and Janhvi. Together, as a family we have tried to face this unbearable loss."

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor shared an emotional post for her cousin Janhvi on social media. With a beautiful picture of her, she captioned the image as: "To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday jannu."

Manish Malhotra too wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday my dearest @janhvikapoor May God Bless you With Happiness Love Peace and Just Everything ..❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Mar 5, 2018 at 10:42am PST

Talking about Janhvi's birthday plans, a leading website quoted a source who said: "Sridevi had a few plans for Janhvi and she had discussed with Boney. Nobody knew something so unfortunate will happen before that. Despite this great loss, Boney Kapoor plans to celebrate Janhvi's birthday with the entire family being by her side. It will be a tough one for the young girl."

Pinkvilla quoted another source, who informed: "Boney Kapoor and the family do not want anyone to give any condolences on Janhvi's birthday and they want it to be a happy day. In fact, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor too will be a part of this celebration. Anshula, who is currently with Arjun in Punjab, where the actor is shooting for Namaste England, will be specially flying down to be with the family. Her tickets have been booked and all the arrangements for the dinner are being made."