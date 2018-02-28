The iconic US-based Scotch whiskey brand Johnnie Walker is keeping aside its iconic man logo temporarily in an attempt to make way for Jane Walker. Prior to Women's Day, the world's largest spirits company is trying to acknowledge a broader aspect of the gender equality by featuring a top-hatted woman on its bottle.

Diageo Plc is hoping that the initiative would appeal to more women as March is being celebrated as Women's History Month to raise funds and awareness for the non-profit organizations supporting women's causes. The company also announced that $1 for every bottle of Jane Walker sold will be used to fund those organizations.

Stephanie Jacoby, vice president of Johnnie Walker, said in an interview with Bloomberg News, "Scotch as a category is seen as particularly intimidating by women. It's a really exciting opportunity to invite women into the brand."

Taking to Twitter, the company wrote: "Introducing Jane Walker, our new icon that celebrates progress in Women's Rights. With every step, we all move forward."

Meanwhile, the new launch did not go well on Twitter especially among women as one user wrote: "Lady scotch. Johnnie Walker has invented scotch for the ladies. We have been intimidated by scotch, you see, and need a lady picture to reassure us that it's a drink for lil' girls. I don't buy brands that patronize me. Raspberry to you, lady scotch!"

"Hey thanks! I thought us ladies could drink scotch before, but I guess we were just waiting for our own special label Johnnie Walker," wrote another.

A third one said, "I am not sure Jane Walker has it right. Same liquid but because it has a picture of a girl on it, it will appeal to women? My experience is that women tend to have a better palette than guys. Is Diageo helping or patronizing?"

Lady scotch. Johnnie Walker has invented scotch for the ladies. We have been intimidated by scotch, you see, and need a lady picture to reassure us that it's a drink for lil' girls.



