Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has taken a dig at North Indian politicians for their discrimination towards southern states and has planned to hold a silent protest for Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan had recently launched a fight against the Central government to get Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. He has already visited the state to create awareness among people. Now, taking a cue from Tamil Nadu's movement against the ban on Jallikattu, the power star has planned to hold a silent protest at RK Beach in Vizag on January 26.

Pawan Kalyan took to his Twitter handle on Sunday evening to reveal his silent protest. The actor-turned-politician also revealed that he will be launching protest musical album Desh Bachao on January 24. Meanwhile, he has requested that the youth of the state to join him in his fight for Special Category Status.

Pawan Kalyan ‏tweeted: "#APDemadsSpecialStatus, If youth of AP are planning to do a silent protest on 26th Jan at RK Beach, Vizag, #Janasena Supports them. JanaSena raises its 'Voice against Opportunistic, Divisive & Criminal Politics;through a Protest Musical album #DeshBachao! #APDemadsSpecialStatus, I had planned a Musical protest album #DeshBachao to be released on 5th Feb but will prepone its release to 24th Jan."

The supremo of the Jana Sena Party took to his Twitter account again on Monday morning and blasted north Indian politicians. He wrote: "We love Gandhi We adore Ambedkar We salute Sardar Patel We respect our Constitution But.. Snobbish Leadership of North India, if they go on humiliating People of South India and hurting their self-respect.. Very well.. We know how to bring down their Snobbishness"

Continuing his rant against them, Pawan Kalyan wrote: "#APDemandsSpecialStatus, Does the North Indian political elites know! 'How many languages are there in south'? For them we are all Madrasis! The muscle called Courage & the qualities - self respect, integrity & accountability are lacking in political class of AP. #APDemandsSpecialStatus, Youth of AP should raise their voice through peaceful protests is the only remedy, to achieve the promised SCS."