Power star Pawan Kalyan is busy making arrangements to make the formation day celebrations of his political outfit Jana Sena Party (JSP), which was launched on March 14, 2014, a grand success.

Pawan Kalyan hopes to make it big in the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He has already toured several parts of these states. He recently formed a fact-finding committee as part of his fight against the Centre and demanding special status to Andhra Pradesh. His move had created quite a stir in the state.

The actor-turned-politician is holding a mega public meeting and party's plenary session at the grounds near the Acharya Nagarjuna University to mark the formation day of his party. He is also likely to announce the party's executive committee on the occasion.

Jana Sena Party convener Raghavaiah is overseeing the arrangements of the formation day celebrations that will be held on March 14. "This meeting is significant in view of the upcoming assembly elections. Pawan Kalyan will give the cadres a strategy to work on. After this meeting, we will politically be more active and take part in all activities. Many cultural programs are also planned for the event," Raghavaiah told TV9 Telugu.

Pawan Kalyan recently attended a photo shoot in a bid to go for a complete makeover. He is seen in white khadi clothes and the photos featuring him in the new avatar have gone viral.

In the banners of the event, JSP used the photos of Potti Sriramulu, the Gandhian who died for the separation of Andhra province from Madras in 1952, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, the first chief minister of the new Andhra state and Dr Burgula Ramakrishna Rao, the first democratically elected chief minister of the erstwhile-Hyderabad State.

Pawan Kalyan released the templates of the banner on the Twitter handle of JSP and requested his followers to use them. "We request everyone who are planning for flexes, banners & other arrangements for 14th, please use these templates only," he said.