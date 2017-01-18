Power star Pawan Kalyan has now become the brand ambassador for handloom products of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Jana Sena chief has promised to fight on behalf of the weavers of the two states.

Pawan Kalyan met the leaders of weavers associations of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at the Jana Sena Party office on Tuesday. The official Twitter handle of Jana Sena shared photos and video of the meet. One of the post read: "#Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan meets leaders of weavers associations of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He assures 2 promote handloom industries."

The representatives from Telangana Akhilapaksha Chenetha Aikya Vedika (TACAV) and Andhra Pradesh Chenetha Karmika Sangham (APCKS) briefed the actor-turned-politician on the plight of handloom weavers. The contingent told him that the weavers are struggling to make their ends meet and as many as 45 weavers have committed suicide in Telangana. The situation is no different in Andhra Pradesh.

The representatives of the TACAV and APCKS requested Pawan Kalyan to take up their case with the state and central governments. The actor agreed to fight for the welfare of the weavers. He even came forward to become the brand ambassador for handloom products produced in both states.

The video of Jana Sena features a leader from the weavers' association saying, "We have planned to hold a strike to draw the attention of the state and central government towards our problems. We wanted the support of Pawan Kalyan for the same. He has agreed to come and support us in Dharna."

However, Pawan Kalyan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Katamarayudu. He is also focusing on his political career and has toured Andhra Pradesh to spread awareness about the special status for the state.