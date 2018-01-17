The return of David James has kind of brought a fresh lease of life to Kerala Blasters. Can the two-time Indian Super League finalists just about manage to scoop up three wins in a row this ISL 2017-18 season?

That remains to be seen as the Blasters take on Jamshedpur FC in an away match on Wednesday January 17.

Blasters managed to get only a point from the first leg match as the result turned out goalless in Kochi. This time around, however, the away side are favourites to get all the three points.

The turnaround started with a memorable hat-trick from Iain Hume against Delhi Dynamos in an away game. The subsequent match in Mumbai turned out to be another 1-0 win, thanks to Hume again.

The Canadian might have hit the form on the right time when Kerala Blasters need it the most.

"I took over a side that I did not think should have been in the position that they were for the quality of the players they got," mentioned KBFC coach James in the pre-match presser.

"I think the team needed some confidence. They have very good players and they showed what they can do in the last two and a half games. There is no magic to it. We got organized, we got behind the team to get it ready. It's not just myself.

"I'm just the coach, there are other coaches as well, assistants, doctors; everyone was involved and are thankfully 100% committed to giving the players the best chance of winning football games. And they (the players) are dedicated to doing that (winning) as well, which is always good."

Jamshedpur FC coach Steve Coppell, meanwhile, is still unsure whether he is able to field Kerala defender Anas Edathodika in the match as he is not 100% match fit.

Coppell is hoping his side bags a win against his former coached team but excepts a strong challenge both on the field and off it.

"It should be a great atmosphere because Kerala will bring a lot of supporters with them. So, I'm hoping it will be a fabulous atmosphere and a great game for everyone to watch," mentioned Coppell.

Match schedule

Date: January 17

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

TV guide

India - Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV, Jalsha Movies, Suvarna Plus.

Live streaming

India - Hotstar

Live score

Twitter