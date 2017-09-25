About six people were killed and four others sustained injuries when a fire broke out in a house in Jamshedpur's East Singhbhum district on Sunday, September 24. A large number of firecrackers were reportedly being manufactured and stored in the house.

Superintendent of Police (SP) (Rural) Prabhat Kumar explained that the house was in the Kumardubi village, about 85-km from Jamshedpur. The six people are said to have been killed when the wall of the house collapsed due to the fire and about four to five more people are still feared trapped. One of the victims has been identified as Parvati Shankra. She was the owner's mother.

Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) (Ghatsila) Arvind Kumar Lal told the Press Trust of India that rescue operations are on and firemen are still dousing the flames.

"A large quantity of firecrackers were stored as well as being manufactured illegally. Somehow, the stored firecrackers caught fire," Lal explained.

Amit Kumar, East Singhbhum district deputy commissioner, also said that two fire engines had reached the spot and more were on the way. "Two fire engines are at the spot, and two others have been rushed from Jamshedpur and one from Ghatsila," he said.

However, the process is being interrupted by a few firecrackers that are still catching the flames and bursting.

Meanwhile, local BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato visited the spot of the incident and also discussed the matter with Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. "I have already apprised Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das about the incident and urged the local administration to make adequate arrangements to provide the best medical aid to the injured in Jamshedpur," Mahato said.

The state CM has now announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.