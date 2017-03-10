The strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the third consecutive day on Friday while the 9.4 km long Nashri-Chenani tunnel was thrown open for traffic on a trial basis.

According to officials, the tunnel that connects Udhampur with the Ramban district here was opened on Thursday afternoon.

After its formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in March, the tunnel would reduce the distance between Jammu and Srinagar by about 40 km.

It will also save nearly two hours of journey time on the highway.

No traffic movement would be allowed from Jammu to Srinagar because of fresh snowfall in Bannihal sector and landslides in the Ramban sector of the highway, officials said.

The highway remained closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by heavy rain in the Ramban sector.

Traffic department officials said all passengers and vehicles stranded because of the closure of the highway were stationed at safe places. No passenger or vehicle is stranded anywhere in landslide vulnerable areas, they said.

Heavy rains lashed the Uttar Pradesh capital and neighbouring areas early Friday morning, according to the Regional Met Office.

The weather will continue to be muggy throughout the day, the Met official said. Rains began with a drizzle late Thursday night and by morning there were heavy showers. Moradabad, Kanpur, Bareilly, Meerut, Barabanki and Faizabad also received rainfall. Intermittent rains were likely in most parts of the state, including the eastern and western regions. Chilly winds were blowing, ringing back some winter effect.

Director at the Regional Met Office, JP Gupta, attributed the change in weather to a depression near Afghanistan. This weather will continue till Saturday.

The rains, however, have left the farmers worried. Gusty winds blowing in some region were likely to damage crops, including the mango harvest which is in the flowering stage.

A dust-storm in Baghpat district led to power cut in more than 100 villages.