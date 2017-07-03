Two terrorists were gunned down on Monday in an encounter between security forces and terrorists at Bahmnoo village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The encounter, which began around midnight, is still underway in the area.

According to reports, the gunbattle broke out between both sides after the security forces, including Indian Army, the Special Operations Guard (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), laid a cordon at Bahmnoo upon receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists.

Two terrorists — identified as Kifayat and Jehangir Khandey — were killed while three more are still believed to be holed up inside a building. The operation is underway.

Clashes against forces in Pulwama

Local residents have taken to the streets in several adjacent villages to disrupt the operation of the security forces, Greater Kashmir reported.

Residents pelted stones at security personnel forcing them to open fire and resort to tear gas shells. A youth, identified as Jehangir Wagay, was reportedly injured in the clashes and has been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Terrorists attack police convoy in Anantnag

A policeman and a civilian were also injured after terrorists attacked a police convoy at a bus stand in Anantnag in south Kashmir on Monday.

Both the policeman and the woman, the injured civilian, were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The policeman, who has been identified as Ghulam Hassan of the 16th Batallion of the Indian Reserve Police (IRP), is reportedly in a critical condition.

Local residents have accused army personnel of having beaten up pedestrians and drivers following the attack on the police party.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the area has been cordoned off to nab the terrorists.