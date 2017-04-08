Terrorists reportedly opened fire at a crowd where a leader of the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) was about to address an election rally in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The incident happened in the Achabal town of the district.

The police have cordoned off the area. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet.

"Whoever they might be, anyone who takes law in their own hands or threatens will be dealt with strictly," Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti told reporters.