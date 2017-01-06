Terrorists on Thursday (January 5) night opened fire on the guard outside the residence of National Conference (NC) MLC Showkat Ganie in Chitramgram area in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The guard also retaliated though no casualties were reported.

Ganie was not at home when the incident took place, the ANI reported. The leader was severely criticised recently for calling slain Hizbul Mujahideen leader Burhan Wani a freedom fighter during a debate in the Legislative Council.

Twenty-one-year-old Wani was killed in an encounter by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in July 2016. Massive protests started as a result in the frontier state and several lives were lost.

Al-Badr terrorist killed

Meanwhile, security forces killed Al-Badr militant Muzaffar Naikoo in an encounter in the Machu area of the state's Budgam district early on Friday (Jan 6). Ahmed was previously a member of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

"(We) had inputs on Muzaffar.. He tried to break cordon, was cornered and killed. No collateral damage (was done). (It is a) big achievement. We have broken the backbone of Al Badr group which was trying to establish themselves here. Naikoo was a wanted militant. He was earlier associated with the LeT but was later ousted," Anoop Nair of 53 Rashtriya Rifles told ANI.

Al-Badr is an Islamic militant group which was formed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in June 1998 and operates in Jammu and Kashmir region. According to ANI, the ISI encouraged the group to operate independently of the Hizbul Mujahideen.