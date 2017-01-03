At least one unidentified terrorist was killed after an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

A police official told the Press Trust of India (PTI) that they had received information about the movement of terrorists in the Haritar area of Sopore, following which they laid an ambush. Security forces noticed suspicious movement in the area and they then challenged the terrorists. The terrorist also, in retaliation, opened fire.

"In the retaliatory firing, one militant was killed," the official said.

According to ANI, the encounter has ended. Arms and ammunition has been recovered from the deceased terrorist.

Encounter breaks out b/w security forces & terrorists in Haritar Tarzoo area in Baramullah distt (J&K). 2 terrorists believed to be hiding. — ANI (@ANI_news) January 2, 2017