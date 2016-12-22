Security forces on Thursday morning cordoned off Hajin village located in the Bandipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The army and the police suspect the presence of terrorists in the area and have, therefore, cordoned it off to corner the terrorists.

#FLASH: Army and police cordoned off Hajin village of Bandipora (J&K) early this morning, suspect presence of terrorists in the area. — ANI (@ANI_news) December 22, 2016

There have been several attacks, ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts since the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes across the Line of Control on September 29 this year.

At least three soldiers lost their lives, while two others were injured after two to three terrorists opened fire at an Indian Army convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in the Pampore town of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on December 18.

A gunfight was reported between security forces and terrorists in the Bomai village of Sopore located in the state's Baramulla district on December 14 in which Abu Bakr, one of the top commanders of terror outfit Laskar-e-Taiba, was gunned down.