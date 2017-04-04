The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) yet again in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The Indian Army has retaliated to the firing and exchange of fire is currently underway after Pakistani troops resorted to indiscriminate firing in the area.

Pakistani troops had also violated ceasefire in Poonch district's Digwar sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The Pakistani Army fired with small and heavy weapons at Indian posts in the Nakarkote area of the Digwar sector.

A jawan belonging to the CRPF was killed and five others were injured after terrorists attacked a CRPF convoy near the Pantha Chowk area in Srinagar on Monday. The convoy was going from Jammu to Srinagar when the attack took place. A girl was also injured in the attack. Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Head Constable Basappa succumbed to his injuries, while two of the five injured security personnel are believed to be in a critical condition.

