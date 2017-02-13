Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir just after 6 pm on Monday.

The Pakistani Army resorted to indiscriminate firing at Indian Army posts using small arms, automatics and mortars.

The Indian Army retaliated to the firing from across the border.

Firing between both sides is currently underway.

Jammu and Kashmir: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector. Indian Army posts are retaliating, firing is presently on. pic.twitter.com/GWc5jEc6l9 — ANI (@ANI_news) February 13, 2017

More details are awaited.