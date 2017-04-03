The Pakistan Army on Monday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Heavy exchange of fire is currently underway.

The firing is going on in the Degwar sector of the district. An official told Greater Kashmir that the Pakistani army fired with small and heavy weapons at Indian posts in the Nakarkote area of the Degwar sector at around 9:30 am on Monday.

The Indian Army has retaliated to the firing, the official added.

On Sunday evening, a policeman was killed while 11 other personnel got injured after militants hurled a grenade on a joint party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar around 7 pm. Four of the injured were policemen while three of them were CRPF jawans.

The deceased policeman has been identified as Shamim Ahmad. The attack took place despite heavy security in the Kashmir Valley due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate the Chenani-Nashri road tunnel on Sunday.

More details awaited.