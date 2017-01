At least one jawan was killed on Wednesday after an avalanche hit an army camp in Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sonamarg is a hill station located in the Ganderbal district of the state.

Sources in the Indian Army have said the death toll could rise.

#UPDATE: Avalanche hits army camp in Sonamarg (J&K), body of a jawan recovered. Army sources say death toll could rise — ANI (@ANI_news) January 25, 2017

More details are awaited.