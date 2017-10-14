Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed on Saturday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, leading to protests in which a civilian died.

LeT district commander Wasim Shah alias Usman, hailing from Shopian, was killed along with Naseer Mir of Litter village, where the gun battle took place.

As news about the killings spread in the area, announcements were made through mosque public address systems asking people to come out and stage protests.

Protesters from the village and adjacent areas gathered in large numbers pelting stones at the security forces and shouting pro-Islam slogans. Several protesters were injured.

The slain protester, identified as Gulzar Ahmad Mir, sustained a gunshot injury and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. However, the doctors there referred him to Srinagar for treatment.

"He was rushed to SMHS hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to critical injuries," the police sources said.

Over a dozen other protesters were injured in the clashes. One more person with a firearm injury was referred to Srinagar while reports from the area said at least three have sustained pellet wounds.

Earlier the gun battle between the militants and the security forces broke out after the latter received specific intelligence inputs on the former's presence in the Litter village.

As the security personnel closed in on their hide-out, the militants opened fire triggering the gunfight.

An AK-47, an AK-56 rifle and six magazines were recovered from the encounter site.