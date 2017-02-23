At least four people, including three Indian Army jawans and a civilian, were killed and four other jawans injured after terrorists attacked an army patrolling party in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Thursday. According to the police, the civilian who died in cross-firing was a woman.

The army patrolling party was on its way back after carrying out an anti-terror operation at Matrigam in Shopian when it was attacked by heavily-armed terrorists around 2:30 am on Thursday. An army trooper died on the spot, while the condition of a few other soldiers was said to be critical.

The Indian Army retaliated to the attack and launched a major operation in the area. However, the attackers managed to flee the spot since it was dark, NDTV reported. Search operations are currently underway.

According to the police, the old woman, who died in cross-fire after being hit by bullets inside her house, has been identified as Jana Began.

This is the fourth terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in less than two weeks.