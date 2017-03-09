A terrorist was reportedly killed in Pulwama's Padgampora area during an encounter between security personnel and terrorists on Thursday. At least four or five terrorists are reportedly present at the location.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir: Policeman, 2 terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama's Tral village

In the early hours of Thursday, gunshots were heard in Pulwama's Padgampora, following which the army and Special Operation Group of Awantipora cordoned off the area. They had initially suspected two to three terrorists in the area.

Troops of 130 Battallion CRPF, 55 Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operation Group Pulwama are involved in the encounter.

More details awaited.