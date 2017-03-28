An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Chadoora area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The encounter is ongoing.

There are no reports of injuries or deaths currently.

J&K: Encounter underway between Security forces and terrorists in Chadoora in Budgam (visuals deferred) pic.twitter.com/9izVt2Mx7O — ANI (@ANI_news) March 28, 2017

In another incident, terrorists barged inside the houses of two police officers in Shopian on Monday night. The houses were ransacked and gunshots were fired by the terrorists before fleeing.

More details awaited.