An encounter between suspected terrorists and security forces is reportedly underway at Tral in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, local media reported on Saturday.

According to Greater Kashmir, clashes broke out on Saturday evening after security forces cordoned off Hafoo Nazneenpora village in Tral after receiving information about the presence of suspected terrorists.

A police official said that Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir's Special Operations Guard (SOG) have cordoned off the Nazneenpora village.