The Anantnag Police in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (March 28) arrested a drug peddler and seized 25 kgs of poppy straw from him.

A press release stated: "Continuing its drive against the drug menace, Anantnag police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 25 kilograms of poppy straw from his possession."

It added: "Acting on an information, a police party of Police Station Achabal headed by SHO Achabal Shri Feroz Ahmad laid a naka in their jurisdiction. During naka checking, a Santro car bearing registration number JK03 D1161 driven by Pervaiz Ahmad Pishoo resident of Boat Colony Khanabal, Anantnag was intercepted. On checking, 25 kilograms of poppy straw was recovered."

An FIR has been registered against the drug peddler under Section 8/18 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police are investigating the case.