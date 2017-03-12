Pakistani troops violated ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked firing in the Karmara sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday (March 12). The Indian Army has retaliated to the firing.

The ceasefire violation took place along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Chakka-Da-Bagh and Kharri Karmara sector of the state's Poonch district. Firing is currently underway.

#FLASH J&K: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Karmara sector of Poonch. Indian forces retaliating; firing on. pic.twitter.com/XYFTTzpxBZ — ANI (@ANI_news) March 12, 2017

Pakistan had violated ceasefire along the LoC in the Sunderbani sector of the state on February 13. The Pakistan Army had resorted to indiscriminate firing at Indian Army's posts using small arms, automatics and mortars. The Indian troops had retaliated back.

More details are awaited.