The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday foiled an infiltration bid in the Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, showing incredible strength in the face of multiple avalanches predicted in the state. They also killed one of the terrorists trying to enter India from Pakistan, with no news yet about his two accomplices.

The 163 Battalion of the BSF gunned down the terrorist early on Tuesday morning. His two accomplices managed to flee, said local reports. However, the BSF jawans managed to recover an AK-47 rifle and other things from the spot.

"It is understood that the remaining terrorists took advantage of the undulating hilly ground and jungle and retreated to their side. An infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops," BSF sources were quoted by PTI as saying.

The local reports also said that there was firing from the Pakistani side, which could be an indication of covering fire coming from the enemy side to act as a distraction and help the infiltrators enter India without obstruction. This would not exactly be out of character for the enemy army, given that it has often been accused — even in independent reports — of aiding terrorists on its soil that are looking to perpetrate attacks in India.

Threat of avalanches

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir have been prone to several avalanches of late, which have led to a number of casualties for the Indian Army. These even include soldiers who were extricated from under avalanches, but succumbed to whatever the forces of nature had done to their bodies.

More such avalanches were predicted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday, including some high-danger avalanches in Kargil and medium-danger avalanches in Kupwara and Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir. The DRDO had also warned of medium-danger avalanches on avalanche-prone slopes in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. All warnings had been issued for 24 hours.