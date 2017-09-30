A 14-foot-long tunnel, dug from from the Pakistan side across the international border, was discovered on Saturday in the Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir, the BSF said.

The tunnel from which, the Border Security Force (BSF) troopers said they have recovered war-like stores, was discovered a day after the its field commanders and those of Pakistan Rangers held a flag meeting in which it was mutually agreed that peace and tranquility would be maintained on the international border by both sides.

"An under construction tunnel was discovered during sanitisation operation along the international border between Vikram and Patel posts near Damana in Arnia sector. The tunnel was 14-foot-long when it was detected," said a BSF official.

"The tunnel contained war-like stores those were recovered from it during the search of the tunnel indicating the presence of armed infiltrators who, however, managed to flee back," the official added.

The official said a special drive for the detection of tunnels had been started all along the international border in the wake of heightened tension between the two sides.