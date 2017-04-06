An Indian Army post in the Batalik sector of Jammu and Kashmir was hit after snowfall triggered multiple avalanches in the area.

At least five soldiers got buried in the snow, out of which two have been rescued. An operation is currently underway to rescue the remaining three personnel.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire yet again in Rajouri sector; Indian Army retaliates

Unprecedented snowfall triggers multiple avalanches; a Post in Batalik Sector buried, 2 soldiers out of 5 rescued. @adgpi 1/2 — NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) April 6, 2017

Rescue operation for balance three soldiers in progress. Specially trained & equipped Avalanche Rescue Teams employed. @adgpi 2/2 — NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) April 6, 2017

Batalik is a part of Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir and is one of the main regions where the Kargil War was fought in 1999.

No casualties have been reported so far.