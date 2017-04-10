Four militants were killed and an infiltration bid was foiled in the Keran sector of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, the Indian army said on Monday, April 10. The four terrorists were said to have been heavily armed and dressed in Pakistani army snow dress.

Five incidents of ceasefire violations by the Pakistani army have been reported in April alone.

#UPDATE: Four Pak infiltrators killed by Army today in Keran (J&K) were heavily armed terrorists in Pak army snow dress — ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017

"A major infiltration bid from across the LoC was foiled by the Army troops in Keran sector yesterday (Sunday) evening," Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said. "A search operation is going on in the area."

While four militants were killed in the subsequent exchange of fire, Kashmir witnessed an entire day of violence on Sunday, with angry mobs disrupting the voting process during the Lok Sabha by-poll in Srinagar. Violence was reported in many places, including Budgam, where security forces had to open fire to control protesters.

Jammu and Kashmir chief electoral officer Shantmanu said, "There were more than 200 incidents of violence, mostly in Budgam district, which included stone-pelting, petrol bomb attacks, setting ablaze of a polling station, some vehicles and attempt to burn another two polling booths,"

It also affected the voter turnout, which was only 6.5 percent – the worst in 30 years.

While six casualties were reported on Sunday, the death toll now stands at eight, with two more civilians succumbing to injuries.

A Government middle school was set ablaze by unidentified people in Padarpora, Shopian, on Monday morning.

Internet services will remain suspended in entire Kashmir Valley until Anantnag by-polls take place on April 12.