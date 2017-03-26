Two terrorists were killed by the security forces after they attacked a police search party in the Padgampora village of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. A self-loading rifle and an AK-47 has been recovered from the terrorists. The area has been cordoned off. Padgampora is a village located in the Awantipora Tehsil of Pulwama district.

However, Greater Kashmir quoted an official as saying that a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army laid an ambush in the Padgampora village of the district after receiving information that the terrorists were travelling in a car.

"As soon as the car reached near the barricade, militants opened fire, which was retaliated. In the ensuing gunfight, two militants were killed," the official told the daily.

An encounter between security forces and terrorists had taken place in the village earlier this month. Two terrorists and a civilian were killed in the encounter. The deceased terrorists were identified as Jahangir Ahmad Ganaie and Mohd Shafi Shergujari of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).