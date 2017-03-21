The Jamie Vardy situation has gotten a bit out of hand now as according to latest updates, extra security has been provided to the Leicester City star by the club officials, the Sun reports. It all started after the Foxes parted ways with their manager Claudio Ranieri, last month.

Some sections of the fans believe that England striker Vardy was one of those unidentified players who were behind the sacking of Ranieri from Leicester.

Rumour has it that Vardy met Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha following the English side's 1-2 defeat against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League 1st leg on February 23 and talked thrash about the experienced Ranieri.

Reports which the Leicester City striker has absolutely rubbished.

On Tuesday, reports have come in that Vardy has not only been receiving death threats ever since, but his wife Rebekah Vardy and their sons are also not safe. While the online and offline attacks have been launched against the footballer plenty of times, his wife and kids were harassed by motorists on the street.

"Once that [the rumour] is out there people pick it up and jump on it and you're getting death threats about your family, kids, everything," Vardy has been quoted as saying by various media outlets. "On social media, you name it – walking down the street. To be honest I get them (death threats) every week," he added.

Happy New Year everyone.... ? #2017 A post shared by Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:41am PST

"Football fans don't seem to like me that much. A lot of false accusations were being thrown out there and there's nothing us, as players, could do about it," Vardy said.

"I just get on with it, but when people are trying to cut your missus up while she's driving along, with the kids in the back of the car, it's not the best. It's happened plenty of times. It's terrifying," he added.

Jamie Vardy married Rebekah in May 2016.