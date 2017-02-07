Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter Maddie is in critical condition after she met with a scary accident in Kentwood, Louisiana, on Sunday. Maddie was driving an ATV that plunged into a pond.

Initially, it was reported that Maddie's ATV crashed after she had been on a hunting trip. However, a police report says that she was at home in Louisiana with her mother Jamie Lynn and her stepdad Jamie Watson when she plunged into a pond.

The accident happened at around 3 pm local time on Sunday in the presence of Jamie Lynn and Jamie Watson. Maddie was steering the ATV and took a right to avoid running over a drainage ditch, People Magazine reported.

"In doing so, she overcorrected causing the ATV to enter the pond. The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes," the magazine quoted police report as saying.

"Within seconds the child's mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail. The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV's safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters," the report said.

Maddie is currently in hospital in critical condition. Responding to the earlier report, Jamie Lynn's family said that the reports are incorrect and asked for privacy.

"The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn's daughter Maddie are incorrect. Right now, the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Maddie's aunt Britney Spears has asked fans to pray for her niece. "Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece," she tweeted.