Jamie Carragher tweets disappointment after missing historic Barcelona comeback for boring goalless Manchester City vs Stoke match

The Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit sent a number of droll tweets about the 0-0 draw between Manchester City and Stoke at the Etihad Stadium on 8 March. While that game was petering out in Manchester, over in Spain, Barcelona pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the Champions League by stunning PSG 6-1 on the night. The Catalan club overturned a four goal deficit from the first leg, and progressed in the competition thanks to three goals in the dying minutes.