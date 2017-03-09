- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
Jamie Carragher tweets disappointment after missing historic Barcelona comeback for boring goalless Manchester City vs Stoke match
The Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit sent a number of droll tweets about the 0-0 draw between Manchester City and Stoke at the Etihad Stadium on 8 March. While that game was petering out in Manchester, over in Spain, Barcelona pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the Champions League by stunning PSG 6-1 on the night. The Catalan club overturned a four goal deficit from the first leg, and progressed in the competition thanks to three goals in the dying minutes.
