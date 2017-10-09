Before Guardians of the Galaxy returns for the third instalment, the team will be seen as a part of Avengers 4 releasing in 2019. The summer release will reprise almost all the Guardians in the movie along with the Avengers to fight Thanos.

While fans got a glimpse of Iron Man's outfit recently and spotted Scarlett Johansson on the sets with a new tattoo, James Gunn decided to tease the Guardians' addition on Instagram using a funny picture.

Joking about the famous Rocket Raccoon's role in the movie, the director shared a picture posted by a fan and joked about the "practical effects" used by the Russo Brothers in Avengers 4. The picture featured a real-life raccoon wearing Rocket's uniform from the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

"Using a lot more practical effects on the set of Avengers 4..." Gunn joked. "But, really from the Facebook page of Natasha La Mapacha. Amazing..." But the real question is: how someone managed to get the uniform on the raccoon.

On one hand, while Gunn had a funny take on Rocket Raccoon, on another part of Instagram Paul Bettany shared a quick look at his transformation into Vision.

Hours after he was seen as part of the top-secret photo shoot, the actor took to Instagram to share the behind-the-scenes picture. While he hasn't mentioned if this was a throwback picture or from the sets of Avengers 4, fans are speculating that Vision might have survived the wrath of Avengers: Infinity War (rumour has it that a few Avengers will die in the two-part sequel).

My mate @mrdanabrown helps @freitas7316 and @bartmixon with my makeup. A post shared by Paul Bettany (@paulbettany) on Oct 8, 2017 at 6:21am PDT

Talking about Infinity War, fans of the studio are begging the Russo Brothers and Marvel to release the trailer of the most-anticipated summer release of 2018. Though the trailer premiered at D-23 and San Diego Comic-Con, fans around the world haven't got a chance to watch it. And this has got some fans pissed off. One even went on to share a (hilarious) threatening video for Marvel, giving them an ultimatum to release the promo in the next eight days.

Marvel Studios co-president Louis D'Esposito took to Twitter to address the trailer release date and it looks like fans will have to wait longer than just eight days. Responding to the viral video, D'Esposito revealed that the trailer is not ready yet but the studio is working on it.

All I can say is that I love it and I hope all you feel the same. It’s currently being finished so it’s not ready yet. https://t.co/AIKdY5sgkF — Louis D'Esposito (@louisde2) October 8, 2017

The studio is currently occupied with the release of Thor: Ragnarok, slated to hit the theatres on November 3, followed by Black Panther in February next year and then Avengers: Infinity War in May 2018.