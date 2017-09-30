Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 won the box office from the day of its release. The Marvel movie not only cashed in success as it earned $863.4 million at the worldwide box office, viewers couldn't get enough of baby Groot. There were also reports suggesting the character could get a spin-off movie.

While so much has been said about baby and the teenage Groot, director James Gunn has just revealed something about Groot's character that (somewhat) changes the way we would look at the Guardians series now.

The filmmaker, while discussing characters being brought from the dead on Facebook, revealed that the Groot in the first Guardians is death. The new Groot that grows in the end/post-credits scene is a new character altogether.

Since the new baby Groot was a result of the remains of the humongous Groot, it was presumed that the new growing character is the reincarnation of the destroyed tree creature. But Gunn has clarified it for fans.

"I also mentioned to folks who...kept throwing the Groot revival in my face, that that example doesn't really work because Groot is dead. Although I don't necessarily think it's obvious in Vol. 1, it's important to say that if you exploded and a little glob of you started growing into a baby, I would not assume that baby was you," he explains.

He adds, "I do think it's more obvious in Vol. 2, as Baby Groot has a different personality than Groot, none of his memories, and is much, much dumber." Definitely, time to rewatch Guardians 2!

Inarguably, baby Groot was an adorable character ever since he was introduced in Vol 1. The rage picked up when the trailers of Vol 2 released and people took notice of his attics. Watching him grow through his childhood and teasing his puberty by the end of the GotG Vol 2 was indeed fun.

It is to be seen how Gunn (with the help of the Russo brothers) would mould Groot's new characteristics in Avengers: Infinity War followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.