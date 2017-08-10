Josh Brolin is in a good position when it comes to his lineup of films. Bagging two iconic movies of the Marvel and Fox camps – Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2, the actor has been in the news for his transformation for the characters and juggling between two different roles at the same time. But the actor drew some flak from Avatar 2 director James Cameron after he turned down the latter's offer.

Though not much is known on how it began, Brolin's recent statement replying to Cameron suggests that the actor was approached for a part in the Avatar sequel. But his refusal to act in the franchise did not go down well with Cameron.

The rejection sparked a beef between the filmmaker and actor and Brolin had to come out in public to clear his stand.

He said, "If I don't want to do Avatar, I'm not going to do Avatar. James Cameron's f**king calling me this name and that name. Whatever. If James Cameron came to me and said, 'Hey, man, why'd you say that?' I'd go, 'Because it happened," Cinema Blend reported.

From the 49-year-old's statement, it appears like Cameron is badmouthing the actor in the industry. On Brolin's defence, the actor has a number of projects on hand. The Cable actor has heavy weights like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers 4 and X-Men movie Deadpool 2. Other than that, it is reported that he is working on smaller projects like Hail, Caesar and Everest.

Though Brolin refused, (a sore) Cameron will still be going ahead with the sequels of Avatars. Slated to release between 2020 and 2025, the filmmaker would want to finish casting quickly rather than sulking about Brolin.

