British professional boxer Tony Bellew, who thrashed David Haye earlier this month, is keen to play the role of villain in the next James Bond film.

The world cruiserweight champion, who moved up to heavyweight after defeating Haye, thinks he would be the perfect villain if Daniel Craig returns on screen as 007.

"I would really like to be the next Bond villain. I am just putting it out there. I wouldn't mind playing Bond, but the villain role would be a dream," Bellew told the Daily Star.

"I definitely feel there is a career for me in acting," he added.

The 34-year-old boxer previously featured in a movie titled Creed alongside Sylvester Stallone.

Keeping his victory over Haye in mind, Bellew would not disappoint Bond fans if he gets to play the role of villain in the 25th James Bond movie.

However, this would not be new if a sports star bags a role in the Bond movie. Earlier, WWE wrestler Batista had featured in the last Bond movie, Spectre. Former boxer Mike Tyson had also appeared as himself in the Hangover.

Daniel Craig is also yet to confirm if he will play the role of 007 in the next Bond movie. Whether Craig will return as James Bond or not, Bond movie producers have their own list of preferences. And, English actor Jack Huston is one of the frontrunners for the legendary character. According to reports, Tom Hardy, Aidan Turner and Michael Fassbender are also being considered.