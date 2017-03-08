James Bond, puppies and an Aston Martin: Daniel Craig appears in latest Omaze campaign

James Bond actor Daniel Craig has teamed up with charity Omaze to give away a customised Aston Martin Vantage GT Roadster, to raise money for United Nations Mine Action Service. The English actor appeared in the advert for the fundraiser, holding a number of adorable puppies to assist him while he explains the prize. Craig joins the long list of A-list celebrities, such as Robert Downey Jr and Idris Elba, who are supporting Omaze.