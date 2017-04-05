Good news for all James Bond fans!

Daniel Craig is ready to return as 007. If he really makes the deal, then it will mark his fifth appearance as James Bond after Spectre in 2015.

Previously, the 49-year-old British actor prompted saying that he would "slash his own wrists" rather than reprising his role as the British secret agent.

"I'd rather . . . slash my wrists . . . I'm over it at the moment," he said after finishing the filming of a complex scene of Spectre in 2015. When asked who could be a great successor to the role, he replied, "Look, I don't give a f – – k."

New York Post's Page Six claimed that Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has "just about persuaded Daniel Craig to do one more Bond movie." Broccoli just produced his hit off-Broadway production of Shakespeare's Othello.

According to Page Six, "Daniel was very pleased with how 'Othello' went and the great reviews. Now Daniel's talks with Barbara are going in the right direction. They have a script — screenwriting duo Neal Purvis and Robert Wade [who've penned several Bond movies] are writing and they'll go into production as soon as Daniel is ready to commit," said an Hollywood insider.

Page Six also mentioned that Broccoli did not consider the rumoured replacement Tom Hiddleston for the role of 007 as the insider added, "Plus, Barbara Broccoli doesn't like Tom Hiddleston, he's a bit too smug and not tough enough to play James Bond."

Last October, Craig dropped some hints on returning for the fifth instalment of the franchise when he said, "As far as I'm concerned, I've got the best job in the world. I'll keep doing it as long as I still get a kick out of it. If I were to stop doing it, I would miss it terribly."

Another source cited, "Daniel had such a good time in 'Othello,' produced by Barbara, that he's ready to do a final Bond."

Script writer Wade recently revealed that the new film would be different from Spectre as he said, "You've got to say something about Bond's place in the world, which is Britain's place in the world. But things are moving so quickly now, that becomes tricky. With people like [Donald] Trump, the Bond villain has become a reality."