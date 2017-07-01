Don't be surprised if you hear the phrase James Bond Cinematic Universe. The 007 producers are apparently considering a special cinematic universe for the iconic sleuth.

While the future of the next Bond film Bond 25 is uncertain, the news about the 007 universe will cheer up every die-hard Bond fan.

Although there is no official update about this, The Tracking Board's Jeff Sneider recently took to Twitter to reveal that 007 producers have caught that "Universe Fever and would love to explore other corners of the Bond franchise...simultaneously."

That being said, bringing every 007 films under one umbrella might be beneficial to the producers as it will increase the revenue stream. Adding to that, getting a James Bond universe means we will get at least one Bond movie (mostly spin-offs or sequels) every year. There is also hope for a standalone Moneypenny movie in future.

Daniel Craig's return as James Bond has yet to be confirmed. But other actors such as Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road), Idris Elba (The Dark Tower), Michael Fassbender (12 Years a Slave) and even Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch have been listed as favourites by bookies to portray the iconic detective. Also, James Norton (War and Peace), Tom Hiddleston (The Avengers) and Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) have a fair possibility to join the adventure as well.

Earlier, several other reports claimed that another English actor Jack Huston seems to be a favourite of Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson.