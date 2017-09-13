Next instalment of the James Bond franchise will feature Daniel Craig as 007 for the fifth and last time. Apart from Craig reprising his role as Bond, some key plot details have also been leaked recently. But, there is absolutely no word about who will helm the 25th instalment.

Also read: Bond 25 plot details LEAKED: Daniel Craig's 007 to get married?

A few directors' names have been floating around on the internet including Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Edgar Wright (The Baby Driver) and Yann Demange (White Boy Rick).

However, Bond producers might go against the tide and consider a female maker for the Craig starrer.

Currently, Hollywood has witnessed a bunch of popular movies with the female of species wearing the director's hat: Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman, Sam Taylor-Johnson's Fifty Shades of Grey, Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled to name a few.

Asked about if she would consider a female director for a future Bond movie, Barbara Broccoli told Screen Daily, "There are a lot of women working on this production which pleases me very much. It's incredibly important to support a change in front of and behind the camera.

"I love working with women. It's a different vibe. We have to promote women within the industry. Women are often tasked with taking care of children and ailing parents, so it's hard for some women to sustain a career in this industry."

She further added, "We have to be more family-friendly, with childcare, flexible hours and job shares. At Eon, we have a lot of women doing job sharing and it's easy with technology."

James Bond 25 will be released on November 8, 2019.