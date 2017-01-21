Jallikattu protests in Bengaluru
In picture: People demanding the ban on Jallikattu be lifted protest in Bengaluru on Thursday, January 19, 2017.IBTimes/Arkadev Ghoshal

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which rules Tamil Nadu, said on Saturday afternoon that Governor C Vidyasagar Rao has promulgated an emergency ordinance to reinstate Jallikattu, effectively giving his concurrence for the bull-taming sport to be held in Madurai on Sunday. However, the party later deleted the tweet, leading to mass confusion. 

The development comes close on the heels of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre giving its nod to the ordinance to reinstate Jallikattu, after the Supreme Court banned it in 2014, observing that it was "inherently cruel" to the bulls. 

This is a developing story. 

