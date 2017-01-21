The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which rules Tamil Nadu, said on Saturday afternoon that Governor C Vidyasagar Rao has promulgated an emergency ordinance to reinstate Jallikattu, effectively giving his concurrence for the bull-taming sport to be held in Madurai on Sunday. However, the party later deleted the tweet, leading to mass confusion.

The development comes close on the heels of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre giving its nod to the ordinance to reinstate Jallikattu, after the Supreme Court banned it in 2014, observing that it was "inherently cruel" to the bulls.

After tweeting of TN Guv giving his concurrence for emergency ordinance to hold Jallikattu, AIADMK's official twitter handle deletes tweet pic.twitter.com/WACiERZ1vO — ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017

