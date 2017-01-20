Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is the latest celebrity to extend his support to the ongoing protest against the ban on Tamil Nadu's traditional sport, Jallikattu. The actor has hailed the youth and the people's unity in their efforts to preserve the symbol of Tamil culture.

On Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote, "#Jallikattu is the spirit of Tamil Nadu - bold and fearless. [sic]" He added, "Proud to see such a statement of unity among Tamilians for something that they truly believe in. [sic]"

Mahesh Babu continued, "Especially admire the way the students of Tamil Nadu have been standing up for the cause, relentlessly fighting for their roots and culture." The Telugu actor ended with the hope that their voices will be heard.

The Telugu actor has now joined stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith, Simbu and other big names, who have voiced their support for Jallikattu.

Jallikattu is a traditional event held in Tamil Nadu as a part of Pongal celebrations-a practise that has existed for over 2,000 years. However, the centre in 2011 banned the sport taking the safety of public and the animals involved in the sport into consideration. PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is one of the organisations which demanded the ban on the game.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has said in a press release that none from his family holds membership in the PETA. He also regrets receiving "Best Vegetarian Award" from the organisation a few years ago.

"None of us are members of PETA n we as a family are proud of every tamilian involved in this massive movement n stand by in full support. [sic]" Aishwarya Dhanush, his wife and daughter of Rajinikanth, reiterated his position on Twitter.