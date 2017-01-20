Tamil Nadu is hit by angry protests with thousands of people from across the state hitting the streets denouncing the ruling of the Supreme Court that banned Jallikattu in 2014. Supporters of the 2000-year old bull-taming game have been camping at Marina beach in Chennai demanding the government to lift the ban, and now the wave has spread to neighbouring state Karnataka with people coming forward to show their solidarity with the Tamilians.

Pongal celebrations have been marred by controversies ever since the Supreme Court banned Jallikattu in a ruling in 2014 following complaints from animal rights organisations, who dubbed it as "extreme cruelty" to animal. However, people of the state have taken the move as a threat to their culture and tradition.

A protest rally against the banning of Jallikattu was held at Town Hall in Bangalore on Thursday to show their solidarity with the protestors in Tamil Nadu. About a thousand people, mostly Tamilians, took part in the protest.

"Jallikattu is a years-old tradition of the Tamils and we do not want Tamil culture to be obstructed in any way. Although we had a tough a time getting permissions for the protest, once we did, we left no stone unturned to reach out to other people," Balaji, an organiser of the protest, told Bangalore Mirror.

"The best message that came out of the protest today (on Thursday) is that there are plenty of Kannadigas supporting Tamils in their protest over the ban on Jallikattu, and that the sport is not restricted to Tamil Nadu alone," he added.

Support for Jallikattu is gaining grounds across the country over the last few days. Many big personalities, including politicians and celebrities have expressed their support for resumption of the traditional sports.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has said that his government will pass an ordinance to ensure that people can play the game again.

(Source: Bangalore Mirror)